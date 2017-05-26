Idler’s Home hosts 33rd Annual Mom and Apple Pie Contest

San Luis Obispo
Idler’s Home recently held their 33rd Annual Mom and Apple Pie Contest.
Winners in the contest received KitchenAid appliances for first, second and third place.
The Grand Prize winner was Michelle Cole of Atascadero who won a stainless steel convection range valued at $2,649. Cathy Vierra of Atascadero came in second place and won a stand mixer valued at $499, and Delilah Curtis of San Luis Obispo came in third place and won a food processor valued at $399.
Nipomo
The Nipomo Lions Club recently donated $1,000 to Project Lifesaver of San Luis Obispo and Northern Santa Barbara counties.
According to the Project Lifesaver website, its mission is to “provide timely response to save lives and reduce potential injury for adults and children who wander due to Alzheimer’s, autism and other related conditions.”
Clients enrolled in the program wear a personalized wristband that emits a tracking signal that can be traced by a search-and-rescue team, making it easier and faster to find the wanderer.
The project is in partnership with local Lions Clubs, the SLO County Sheriff’s Office and Senior Volunteer Services.
Kristine Ramos of Nipomo has graduated from the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth, Kansas.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing.
