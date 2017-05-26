Don Idler, left, congratulates Delilah Curtis and Michelle Cole, third and first place winners, respectively, in Idler’s Home Mom and Apple Pie Contest. Not pictured is second place winner Cathy Vierra.
Don Idler, left, congratulates Delilah Curtis and Michelle Cole, third and first place winners, respectively, in Idler's Home Mom and Apple Pie Contest. Not pictured is second place winner Cathy Vierra.

May 26, 2017 11:37 AM

Idler’s Home hosts 33rd Annual Mom and Apple Pie Contest

Tribune staff

San Luis Obispo

Idler’s Home recently held their 33rd Annual Mom and Apple Pie Contest.

Winners in the contest received KitchenAid appliances for first, second and third place.

The Grand Prize winner was Michelle Cole of Atascadero who won a stainless steel convection range valued at $2,649. Cathy Vierra of Atascadero came in second place and won a stand mixer valued at $499, and Delilah Curtis of San Luis Obispo came in third place and won a food processor valued at $399.

Nipomo

Project Lifesaver
The Nipomo Lions recently donated $1,000 to Project Lifesaver. Jim Wiggins, donations chair, left, and Ed Henderson, Project Lifesaver coordinator, right, presented the donation to Marie Brinkmeyer, executive director of Senior Volunteer Services, administrator of the funds for Project Lifesaver.
The Nipomo Lions Club recently donated $1,000 to Project Lifesaver of San Luis Obispo and Northern Santa Barbara counties.

According to the Project Lifesaver website, its mission is to “provide timely response to save lives and reduce potential injury for adults and children who wander due to Alzheimer’s, autism and other related conditions.”

Clients enrolled in the program wear a personalized wristband that emits a tracking signal that can be traced by a search-and-rescue team, making it easier and faster to find the wanderer.

The project is in partnership with local Lions Clubs, the SLO County Sheriff’s Office and Senior Volunteer Services.

Kristine Ramos of Nipomo has graduated from the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth, Kansas.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing.

