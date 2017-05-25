Courtney Meznarich, account manager for Barnett Cox & Associates, was on hand to receive four Image Awards from the Public Relations Society of America at a ceremony held in Fresno.
Courtney Meznarich, account manager for Barnett Cox & Associates, was on hand to receive four Image Awards from the Public Relations Society of America at a ceremony held in Fresno. Courtesy photo
Courtney Meznarich, account manager for Barnett Cox & Associates, was on hand to receive four Image Awards from the Public Relations Society of America at a ceremony held in Fresno. Courtesy photo

Community

May 25, 2017 1:39 PM

Barnett Cox & Associates wins four Image Awards for PR work

Tribune staff

goodnews@thetribunenews.com

San Luis Obispo

Public relations agency Barnett Cox & Associates was recently honored with four Image Awards for high-profile campaigns from the Public Relations Society of America.

BCA earned two Awards of Excellence and two Awards of Merit from the California Central Coast chapter, which includes San Luis Obispo, Monterey, Fresno, Kern, Mariposa and Tulare counties.

The first Award of Excellence was given for news releases prepared for the city of San Luis Obispo and the second for promotion of CowParade SLO County, a public art and charity event.

They also won Awards of Merit for 40 Prado Homeless Services Center fundraising and Eagle Ranch Conservation campaigns.

SLO County

CASA
In recognition of National Volunteer Appreciation Week, CASA honored its volunteers for their dedication and service to the children of SLO County.

Court Appointed Special Advocates of San Luis Obispo County recently honored its volunteer advocates, mentors and guild members for their years of service and commitment.

Some of the awardees received the President’s Service Awards in recognition of hours served in 2016.

Gold, silver and bronze were awarded depending on total hours served. The awards included a certificate of recognition, a letter signed by former President Barack Obama and a pin.

▪  ▪  ▪ 

Four local students recently graduated from Azusa Pacific University.

The graduates include Katelyn Haydon of Arroyo Grande, who earned a bachelor’s degree in applied exercise science; Faith Kenny of San Luis Obispo, who earned a bachelor’s degree in art; Jaclyn Williams of Nipomo, who earned a bachelor’s degree in allied health; and Jacqueline Wulff of Atascadero, who earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing.

Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7902; fax: 805-781-7905.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Rocks tumble down in up-close look at Hwy. 1 landslide in Big Sur

Rocks tumble down in up-close look at Hwy. 1 landslide in Big Sur 1:29

Rocks tumble down in up-close look at Hwy. 1 landslide in Big Sur
Hearst Castle’s baby zebra shows off its racing stripes 1:08

Hearst Castle’s baby zebra shows off its racing stripes
Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle at the Piedras Blancas rookery 1:56

Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle at the Piedras Blancas rookery

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos