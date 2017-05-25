Barnett Cox & Associates wins four Image Awards for PR work

San Luis Obispo
Public relations agency Barnett Cox & Associates was recently honored with four Image Awards for high-profile campaigns from the Public Relations Society of America.
BCA earned two Awards of Excellence and two Awards of Merit from the California Central Coast chapter, which includes San Luis Obispo, Monterey, Fresno, Kern, Mariposa and Tulare counties.
The first Award of Excellence was given for news releases prepared for the city of San Luis Obispo and the second for promotion of CowParade SLO County, a public art and charity event.
They also won Awards of Merit for 40 Prado Homeless Services Center fundraising and Eagle Ranch Conservation campaigns.
SLO County
Court Appointed Special Advocates of San Luis Obispo County recently honored its volunteer advocates, mentors and guild members for their years of service and commitment.
Some of the awardees received the President’s Service Awards in recognition of hours served in 2016.
Gold, silver and bronze were awarded depending on total hours served. The awards included a certificate of recognition, a letter signed by former President Barack Obama and a pin.
Four local students recently graduated from Azusa Pacific University.
The graduates include Katelyn Haydon of Arroyo Grande, who earned a bachelor’s degree in applied exercise science; Faith Kenny of San Luis Obispo, who earned a bachelor’s degree in art; Jaclyn Williams of Nipomo, who earned a bachelor’s degree in allied health; and Jacqueline Wulff of Atascadero, who earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing.
