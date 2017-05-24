Rabobank gives $5,000 to Arroyo Grande Village Summer Concert Series

Arroyo Grande
The Arroyo Grande Village Summer Concert Series has received $5,000 from Rabobank as a major sponsor of the free concert events.
The concert series, which celebrates its 12th anniversary this summer, kicks off June 11.
The series is presented by the Arroyo Grande Village Improvement Association and the City of Arroyo Grande Recreation Services Department.
SLO County
The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County recently announced that $200,000 in grants have been awarded to SLO YMCA and Transitions-Mental Health Association from the Gertrude and Leonard Fairbanks Foundation Fund, which is held at The Community Foundation SLO County. They have each been selected to receive $100,000.
John Henkel of the foundation said that they are “pleased to make these grants to two highly qualified organizations serving the needs of young people throughout the county.”
San Luis Obispo
The San Luis Coastal Teachers Association recently awarded scholarships to three local graduating high school seniors in the district.
Grace Knighton, Madison Fugle and Yardley Hendry each received $1,000.
In addition, a fourth scholarship for $500 was awarded to Cal Poly student Sarah Mosichuk.
The students were judged on work experience, academics, leadership, community service, extracurricular activities and financial need.
All of the recipients are pursuing careers in teaching.
