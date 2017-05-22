5 Coastal Christian School students win in South County essay competition

South County
Five students at Coastal Christian School recently had winning essays in the Pismo Beach & Five Cities Rotary Club essay competition.
Of the 12 winning essays, five of them represented Coastal Christian School, according to an email from the school.
The winners include:
Fifth-grader Nicholas York, seventh-grader Jared Holland, seventh-grader Alexis Weber-Waltz, ninth-grader Astrid Leighton and ninth-grader Tyler Malley.
SLO County
The League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo County recently honored former state Assemblyman Katcho Achadjian for his years of public service to residents of the Central Coast at a luncheon at Café Roma in SLO.
Former president of the league, Trudy Jarratt, presented Achadjian with a photo commemorating his support for the league and for the celebration of 100 years of women’s right to vote in California in 2011.
For more information about the league, call 805-782-4040, email at info@lwvslo.org or visit www.lwvslo.org.
▪ ▪ ▪
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has announced that the Women’s Honor Farm, in collaboration with Restorative Partners, recently donated more than 75 teddy bears to the Get on the Bus program.
Get on the Bus brings children to visit their incarcerated parent and makes arrangements for transportation, meals and gifts.
The teddy bears, which were sewn by the Honor Farm inmates, will be given to children of inmates at California Men’s Colony.
