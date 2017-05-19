SLO County YMCA gets $25,000 grant for autism program

SLO County
The Shanbrom Family Foundation recently granted $25,000 to support the SLO County YMCA’s new REACH (Realistic Education Addressing Conditioning & Health) program for youth and families impacted by autism.
The mission of the program is to empower those on the ASD spectrum with independent living and social skills, physical activity and fun.
The grant will also give families financial assistance to join the YMCA and access all of the organization’s fitness facilities.
For more information, visit www.sloymca.org or call 805-543-8235.
Rabobank, N.A. recently donated $10,000 to the Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County to benefit its GleanSLO program and help fund the organization’s annual Wine, Waves & Beyond event from June 2 to June 4.
GleanSLO harvests surplus produce from local farms and community and backyard gardens to supply nutritional food to those in need.
San Luis Obispo
Bella Yaguda, a junior at Mission College Prep, is one of four finalists in the Thespian Playworks competition, which will present her play at the International Thespian Festival at the University of Nebraska in June.
The finalists will attend a weeklong workshop to develop their plays by collaboration with student actors, professional directors and dramaturges.
Bella’s play, “Talking to Your Child About Death,” is a 16-minute, single-act play with quick, short dialogue.
Her play was also one of two finalists that were performed at the California State Thespian Festival for nearly 1,200 high school thespians from California.
