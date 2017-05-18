SLO High student’s wildlife creations displayed at Wild in the Plaza

San Luis Obispo
Pacific Wildlife Care recently celebrated its 30th anniversary at the Wild in the Plaza event at Mission Plaza, which featured artistic wildlife creations by San Luis Obispo High School student Kaya Gwinn.
Kaya’s colorful magical owl was adopted as the logo for Wild in the Plaza and was used for coloring book renderings that were available for attendees to paint at a craft table.
She also painted a forest scene with holes cut out where the animal’s heads would be so that people could take pictures of themselves as forest creatures.
Gymnasts training at Performance Athletics Gymnastics won several awards from recent regional competitions after qualifying at the state level competition.
Tia Gin placed third in Floor (Level 10) and qualified for the recently held Women’s Junior Olympics National Championship.
Priscilla Vega (Level 8) won first place in Floor and first place as regional champion in All Around.
Other participants placing well in the competition included: Dasha Olivarez, Malia Molfino, Kendall Kline, Umi Park and Peyton Bedrosian.
Templeton
Matthew Nino of Templeton was recently named to the spring 2017 dean’s list at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality GPA of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
