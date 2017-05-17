Shell Beach man donates 85 bicycles to Sheriff’s Office giveaway program

SLO County
Shell Beach resident Don Morris recently donated 85 bicycles to the Sheriff’s Office Christmas Bicycle Giveaway program. Morris bought and then donated the bikes that remained after Cal Poly held its annual bike auction.
The bikes were taken to the Sheriff’s Honor Farm where they will be refurbished by inmates and given to kids in need this holiday season.
Morris has donated bicycles from the Cal Poly auction to the Sheriff’s bicycle program for several years and says he always gets “great joy” in making the donations because he knows it’s going to a great cause — children in the community.
Grover Beach
Ryan Tayman, 11, of Grover Beach was recently named as a Direct Selection at the USSSA All American 11U Showcase in Mira Loma.
Ryan held the top scores for skills as catcher, hitting power and had one of the top times in the 60 yard dash.
Ryan will play on the 11U Far West Region team, which comprises elite players from Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Southern California and Utah at the 2017 All American Games to be held in Orlando, Florida, in August.
Ryan currently plays for the SLO Tigers and attends Shell Beach Elementary School.
San Luis Obispo
Parker Sanpei, a San Luis Obispo marketing and public relations firm specializing in tourism, was recently honored with the Silver Stevie Award at the 15th Annual American Business Awards.
The agency was awarded in the Travel and Tourism categories for its work with the International Chardonnay Symposium including creation and execution of the event, media results and increased attendance.
More than 3,600 nominations were submitted and over 190 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s award winners, according to a news release from the agency.
