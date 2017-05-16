Cuesta College’s Marketing and Communications Department recently won three awards from the Community College Public Relations Organization. From left are staff members Lana Rauch, Ritchie Bermudez, Anthony Herrera and Lauren Milbourne.
Cuesta College’s Marketing and Communications Department recently won three awards from the Community College Public Relations Organization. From left are staff members Lana Rauch, Ritchie Bermudez, Anthony Herrera and Lauren Milbourne. Courtesy photo

May 16, 2017

Cuesta College’s Marketing and Communications Department receives statewide awards

The Marketing and Communications Department at Cuesta College was recently honored with three awards from the Community College Public Relations Organization, a statewide professional development and service organization that promotes excellence in community college public relations.

The college was awarded first place for a performing arts campaign to promote a theater production, second place for a college brochure, and third place for a veteran suicide prevention awareness video and message.

Paso Robles

The Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation recently received a gift of $14,300 for a solar project from 100+ Women Who Care.

Over the next year, the foundation plans to convert its dance, music, art and theater facility, which will save the nonprofit $800 a month in electrical costs, according to a news release from the foundation. The savings will help PRYAF provide free visual and performing arts classes year-round.

Cayucos

Katie Skiff of Cayucos was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, according to the chapter’s website.

Skiff was initiated at Westmont College.

Nipomo

Thomas Bateman of Nipomo has graduated from Trinity College in Deerfield, Illinois, with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy.

