Live Your Dream award given to Cynthia Perry by Soroptimist International

San Luis Obispo
Soroptimist International of San Luis Obispo recently honored Cynthia Perry with the Live Your Dream award of $1,000.
Perry was presented with the award to financially assist in her efforts to attain higher education and improve her skills and employment prospects to support her family.
Live Your Dream is a major program of Soroptimist International, a global organization that works to “improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.”
The Central Coast Realtors Charitable Foundation just completed its Agents for Change pledge to raise $50,000 toward construction of the new homeless services center at 40 Prado Road in San Luis Obispo.
Many local Realtors and affiliates made the decision a year ago to support Homeless Foundation of SLO County and its 40 Prado project with the goal of putting a roof over everyone’s head. The gift will sponsor one of the family dorms at the center, said president, Graham Updegrove, Realtor and foundation.
“This was the largest fundraising campaign our foundation has undertaken and we are encouraged by how many community members gave back to make it a success,” Updegrove said.
Arroyo Grande
The Arroyo Grande Valley Kiwanis recently donated $500 to Jack Gould of New Life K-9s.
Gould’s K-9 program uses professional trainers to instruct inmates at the California Men’s Colony and Salinas Valley State Prison to work with dogs in preparation for being a service dog for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder.
For more information, visit www.newlifek9s.org.
