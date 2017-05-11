SLO County Boy Scouts honored at recognition dinner

SLO County
At the Boy Scouts El Camino Real District recognition dinner in San Luis Obispo, more than 70 attendees gathered to thank volunteers and Scouts who have been of exemplary service to the Boy Scout organization.
Nate Maas and Jarret Prichard were awarded the District Award of Merit, which is the highest award that a Scout district can present to a volunteer leader.
Additional awards were given to Jessica Lorance, Woodbadge Beads and Rookie Leader of the Year; Tamie Johns, Volunteer of the Year; Austin Werland, Boy Scout of the Year; Lucas Alley, Rookie Boy Scout of the Year; Kevin Farage and Brian Hall, Boy Scout Leaders of the Year; Ian Campbell, Rookie Cubmaster of the Year; and Rubin Ruiz, Committee Member of the Year.
San Luis Obispo
King David’s Masonic Lodge, No. 209 F & A.M. in San Luis Obispo recently honored three firefighters from local departments for outstanding service to their communities.
The honorees include:
Engineer/paramedic Jeff Simpson of the Morro Bay Fire Department; firefighter Brad Meadows of Cal Fire; and firefighter/paramedic Dusty Renner of the SLO City Fire Department.
A $2,500 donation in honor of the firefighters was made to the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation.
The firefighters received a framed certificate at the awards banquet held in their honor.
