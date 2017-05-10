SLO County natives win national title with University of San Francisco club volleyball

SLO County
Arroyo Grande High School graduate Megan McGuigan and San Luis Obispo High School graduate Jenny Martin have won gold and the national title with the Division I University of San Francisco’s club volleyball team at the National Collegiate Club Volleyball Federation championship tournament in Kansas City, Missouri.
The two women, who have played with the 805 Elite Volleyball Club together since high school, are now playing club volleyball for USF and were on the Division II team that were national champs last year.
Though the university would typically compete in Division II because of its small size, this year the team was bumped up to Division I because of its performance last year.
Arroyo Grande
The Arroyo Grande Community Hospital Foundation recently announced that it has received a donation of $25,000 from Rabobank to benefit the foundation’s Legacy Campaign, which will go toward expansion, technology upgrades and enhancement of services at the hospital.
In recognition of the donation, a therapy room in the Acute Rehabilitation Center will be named the Rabobank Acute Rehabilitation Center Therapy Room.
North County
Justin Vineyards & Winery has announced that $50,000 has been awarded to 43 classrooms throughout the North County.
As part of the Justin School Grants program, the funds will help support provisions such as robotics kits, art supplies and new physical education equipment.
“Education is critical to all of us, and we’re proud to support teachers in helping their students thrive,” said David Ricanati, president of Justin Vineyards & Winery.
