12 Ocean View Elementary fourth-graders certified as junior oak nature guides

Arroyo Grande
Twelve Ocean View Elementary School fourth-graders were recently certified as junior oak nature guides, also known as “Oak Ambassadors,” through The Land Conservancy Learning Among the Oaks (LATO) program.
The outdoor science education and environmental youth leadership program was first started at Santa Margarita Elementary School in 2005. This year, LATO has expanded to include Ocean View Elementary School in Arroyo Grande as a South County partner.
Under supervision, the Oak Ambassadors are now trained to lead hikes at the Pismo Preserve and teach other children and families about native plants and animals, and the importance of conservation and stewardship of the oak ecosystem.
San Luis Obispo
The Environmental Center of San Luis Obispo (ECOSLO) recently celebrated 45 years of advocacy for local environmental concerns at an evening event in downtown San Luis Obispo. More than 100 community members gathered at the event, which featured live music by Noach Tangeras and the Erin English Band, food donated by Petra, Bliss Café, California Fresh Market, Sunshine Health Foods and Mama Ganache. ECOSLO raised $3,500 through various donated items that were raffled and auctioned off.
Co-founder of ECOSLO and former Cal Poly biology professor, Dick Krejsa, spoke on the inception of ECOSLO and current environmental challenges.
