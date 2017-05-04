Food Bank Coalition of SLO County gets $15,000 to help South County homeless

South County
With a generous grant of $15,800 from The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County, the Food Bank Coalition of SLO County was able to launch its No-Cook Bags program to help individuals who are homeless in South County.
The food items do not require refrigeration nor do they require cooking or a can opener.
The bags contain key protein items and are packed by volunteers at the Food Bank. Partner agencies from the 5 Cities Homeless Coalition pick up and distribute around 300 bags each month to individuals and families without access to a kitchen.
San Luis Obispo
Students at SLO Classical Academy recently held a fundraiser that raised $53,265 for their classrooms.
“SLOCA’s Revolutionary Cannon Bowl was a goal-based fundraiser with the intent of having students raise these funds,” said Eryka Santoyo of the academy. “This demonstration of stewardship develops their sense of belonging and contribution toward an end bigger than themselves.”
▪ ▪ ▪
Trust Automation Inc., a San Luis Obispo-based company that designs and manufactures motion control components and systems, has been recognized by Lockheed Martin as one of 32 small businesses across the nation for providing quality products, outstanding service and support.
“Lockheed Martin is fortunate to have incredible small-business partners that help us produce superior defense systems and advanced technologies to support the war fighter,” said John Varley of Lockheed Martin.
Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7902; fax: 805-781-7905.
Comments