SLO Irish folk band Young Ireland raises money for two local causes

San Luis Obispo
Local Irish folk band Young Ireland recently held two concerts that raised $3,245 for the Hearst Cancer Resource Center and $2,270 for the Assistance League of San Luis Obispo County.
The concerts were sponsored by Wacker Wealth Partners.
The father and son duo, Patrick and Michael O’Hara, share a desire to give back to the community, while spreading Irish traditions through song. They performed free of charge and made separate cash donations to each organization.
Arroyo Grande
Volunteers from the Arroyo Grande Valley Kiwanis club, Arroyo Grande In Bloom, Central Coast Concerned Mountain Bikers, the Tree Guild, Key Clubs from Arroyo Grande and Nipomo high schools, students from Arroyo Grande High, School and staff from the city of Arroyo Grande recently contributed more than 80 hours to clean up Kiwanis Park in Arroyo Grande.
After removing fallen trees from recent storms, clearing trails and trimming back overgrown vegetation, the volunteers filled more than three truckloads of debris, making walkways accessible again.
