Arroyo Grande Valley Kiwanis honor Jim Guthrie for his service to the community

Oceano
The Arroyo Grande Valley Kiwanis are coming up on a one year anniversary of providing, preparing and serving lunch at the Central Coast Senior Center’s monthly meetings, which are held on the second Saturday of the month and include lunch and live entertainment.
In addition to the club’s continuing support, Kiwanian Jim Guthrie was honored by the Kiwanis with the Community Distinguished Service Award for continuous community service and support of the Central Coast Senior Center.
“It is impossible to put a value to the many hours of community service that the Arroyo Grande Valley Kiwanis and the Central Coast Senior Center contribute to our community, Jolyne Alaniz said.
For more information about the senior center, call 805-481-7886.
Shell Beach
Tia Gin, 16, of Shell Beach recently qualified for the 2017 Women’s Junior Olympics National Championships in Indianapolis.
Tia is a San Luis Obispo High School student who competes as a Level 10 gymnast and trains with coaches Stevie Blum and Don Eckert at Performance Athletics Gymnastics.
She was one of seven to compete in Region 1, which includes California, Nevada, Arizona and Utah. The top four in the junior and senior divisions will go on to train with the U.S. national team and may have the opportunity to compete at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.
