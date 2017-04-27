Arroyo Grande teenager to compete in Jr. NBA Skills Challenge

Arroyo Grande
Thirteen-year-old Noah Pick of Arroyo Grande will compete in the Jr. NBA National Skills Challenge in New York City in June.
After winning at the local level in Guadalupe and the regional level in Los Angeles, Noah advanced to the finals and received an expense-paid trip to compete for the national title.
Noah is a seventh-grade student at Trivium Charter School and currently plays with Euro Elite Basketball Academy in San Luis Obispo.
San Luis Obispo
The Community Outreach Offering at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of San Luis Obispo County recently collected a $1,561 donation for SLO Village.
The donation allows the organization to provide subsidized memberships to low-income seniors unable to afford the fees.
According to the SLO Village’s website, the nonprofit membership organization is “focused on empowering older adults to live happily, healthfully, and successfully in their own homes as they age.” It is member of the Village to Village Network that provides services to seniors nationwide.
For more information, visit www.slovillage.org or call 805-242-6440.
