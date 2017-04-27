California Writers Club holds student-writing contest for Nipomo High School

Nipomo
The Coastal Dunes branch of the California Writers Club, in collaboration with the Nipomo High School English Department, recently held its first student-writing contest — open to Nipomo High School students in grades 9-12.
Participants were judged in three categories: poetry, fiction and nonfiction. First and second place prizes were awarded to students in grades 9-10 and grades 11-12 in each category.
First-place winners in grades 9-10 included: Julienne Damm, poetry; Dannon Sanders, fiction; and Grace Padden, nonfiction.
First-place winners in grades 11-12 included: Cody Hansen, poetry; Kyle Winter, fiction; and Julia Boerrsma, nonfiction.
Second-place winners in grades 9-10 included: Carson Murray, poetry; Bella Garcia, fiction; and Annika Bernfeld, nonfiction.
Second-place winners in grades 11-12 included: Camille Lopez, poetry; Rozella Apel, fiction; and Maritza Ramirez, nonfiction.
First-place winners received cash awards and certificates; second-place finishers received bookstore gift cards.
SLO County
Thanks to a $500 donation from Jonathon Jurgens, owner of Westy Werks in San Luis Obispo and a $300 donation from CoastHills Community Foundation, Kennedy Club Fitness and North County Adaptive Sports and Recreation Program were able to help defray marketing costs and scholarship awards for participants in the organization’s upcoming TRYathlon event.
In its second year, the TRYathlon is an adapted triathlon for people with special needs.
“It was such a successful and rewarding experience for all who participated and volunteered last year that we knew we had to build upon that by offering it again this year,” said Jamie Woodard, a personal trainer at Kennedy and creator of the event.
The TRYathlon will be held May 6 at Kennedy’s Atascadero location.
For more information, visit www.kennedyclubs.com/atascadero/try-athalon.
