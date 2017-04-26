Animal Shelter Adoption Partners of SLO County raises $4,530 with quilt raffle

SLO County
Animal Shelter Adoption Partners recently held a You Rescued Me quilt raffle to raise money for medical needs of shelter animals beyond what the shelter budget provides.
In just 21 days ASAP volunteers raised $4,530 worth of raffle tickets.
Brenda Baker of Paso Robles was the winner of the dog-themed quilt designed and created by ASAP volunteer Cynthia Bradshaw.
“The goal of ASAP is to reduce the unnecessary euthanasia of animals by increasing adoptions and redemption of stray animals,” ASAP director Terry Parry said.
Atascadero
Following its tradition of giving back to the community, the Atascadero Community Band recently donated $753 to Toys for Tots of Atascadero and $1,530 to the Cuesta College North County Chorus.
Funds for the chorus will help support its tour of Germany and Austria this summer.
Proceeds were raised from audience donations at the band’s winter and holiday concerts.
For more information, visit www.atascaderoband.org.
Arroyo Grande
Jason McGinnis of Arroyo Grande has graduated from Adams State University in Alamosa, Colorado.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration/general business.
