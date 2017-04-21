Arroyo Grande High School Mock Trial team has strong showing at state competition

Arroyo Grande
After winning the San Luis Obispo County Mock Trial competition for the fourth year in a row, the champion mock trial team from Arroyo Grande High School advanced to represent the county in the California Mock Trial finals held recently in Riverside.
The team won three of their four trials and came in 10th out of the 34 participating teams from throughout the state.
San Luis Obispo
Thanks to two young student advocates from Laguna Middle School, Hope’s Village of SLO is almost $200 closer to providing portable showers for people without a home.
Thirteen-year-old students Courtney Nash and Lizbeth Lua, with help from their teacher Mila Vujovich-La Barre, set up a bake sale to raise money for Hope’s Village’s Showers of Hope program.
For more information, visit www.hopesvillageofslo.com.
Joelle Lewis of San Luis Obispo has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester at Emerson College in Boston.
Lewis is majoring in media arts production.
To qualify for the list, students must have a grade point average of 3.7 or higher.
