Arroyo Grande Community Hospital Foundation raises $250,000 at Comedy Night

Arroyo Grande
The Arroyo Grande Community Hospital Foundation recently announced that more than $250,000 was raised during its 10th annual Comedy Night fundraiser.
The amount is the most ever raised at its Comedy Night event, according to the foundation.
Because of the generosity of the community, the funds raised will benefit the Legacy Campaign, which will go toward expansion, technology upgrades and enhancement of services.
The event included a classic car show, food and drinks from 25 local vendors, live and silent auctions and a comedy show by Steve Hytner, who played Kenny Bania on “Seinfeld.”
For more information, visit www.supportarroyogrande.org.
San Luis Obispo
S. Lombardi & Associates — a local marketing, advertising and public relations agency — was honored with eight awards at the 2017 American Advertising Awards of Coastal California.
The agency earned a Silver Award for its Santa Maria Airport newspaper and magazine campaign.
SLA also received seven Bronze Awards for television commercials, website design, a wine label, a radio campaign, and in the film/video category, “Bloxygen Sharktank.”
“We have a great team that puts a lot of effort into helping our clients tell their stories,” said Brittany Hensely, sales manager at SLA.
