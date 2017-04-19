PG&E employees help collect prom dresses for Nipomo High School students

SLO County
An employee resource group at PG&E’s Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant recently held a drive to collect formal dresses for Nipomo High School girls attending the school’s Junior/Senior Prom. The dresses were donated to the Children’s Resource Network’s Teen Closet program at the high school, which provides support for disadvantaged students.
In addition, the Teen Closet also provides school supplies and basic resources to children and teens throughout the Central Coast.
▪ ▪ ▪
The following local students have been named to the dean’s list at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, for the fall semester:
Emi Whitaker of San Luis Obispo, a 2016 graduate of San Luis Obispo High School; and Stephen Wyer of Arroyo Grande, a 2016 graduate of Advanced Christian High School.
San Luis Obispo
The San Luis Obispo Elks Lodge No. 322 recently held its Americanism Essay Contest for fifth- through eighth-grade students.
This year’s theme was “Why it is Important to Vote.”
First place in Division Two (seventh and eighth grades) was Lucia Landeros of Laguna Middle School.
First place in Division One (fifth and sixth grades) was May Ritter of Pacheco Elementary School; second place, Brittany Cambray of Hawthorne Elementary School; and third place, Zoey Nielsen of Bishop’s Peak Elementary School.
First-place winners won $250, second place $150 and third place $100. They were also presented with a certificate of achievement with the cash award.
Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7902; fax: 805-781-7905.
Comments