April 18, 2017 3:17 PM

Oceano teen performs dance solo at Orange County festival

Tribune staff

Oceano

Destiny Cloud, 15, of Oceano recently performed at the Orange County Dance Festival, which featured 17 dance companies performing all genres of dance.

Destiny dances under the direction of choreographer and teacher Suzy Miller, who choreographed a contemporary solo dance called “Fighting Human Trafficking” for her performance.

“It’s an important and timely issue danced by a fascinating, powerful young dancer,” Miller said.

SLO County

Arroyo Grande High School student Sarina Vachhani won this year’s Lions Club zone Student Speaker Contest, which encompasses high schools in San Luis Obispo County.

Representing the Santa Margarita Lions Club was runner-up contestant Carina Womack.

Sarina was entered by the Arroyo Grande Lions Club.

She won a $250 scholarship and will advance to the district level competition on April 29 in Orcutt.

Los Osos

Alexis Spence of Los Osos has been named to the dean’s list at Eastern Oregon University for the 2017 winter term.

Qualifying students must achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

