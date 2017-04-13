Grover Beach shop presented with beautification award for whimsical garden

South County
Cynthia Glenn, owner of Mr Glenn House of Ladies Fashions was presented with a Business Beautification Award from the Arroyo Grande & Grover Beach Chamber of Commerce.
The award is given to business owners who make significant exterior improvements to their commercial property.
Glenn has created a whimsical garden next to her longtime Grover Beach business.
San Luis Obispo
Wilshire Hospice hosted its annual Dazzling Diamond Ball fundraiser at the Alex Madonna Expo Center. The event was made possible by the presenting sponsor, Marshalls Jewelers.
The theme of the event — a Sherlock Holmes mystery set in 1920s London — began by honoring Philanthropists of the Year, Marsha and Ira Alpert and Hospice Volunteer of the Year, Patty Beck.
Entertainment was provided by Wilshire Hospice musicians with a special performance by Ynana Zovich, who sang for hospice patient John Dallons for over a year and wrote a song for him before he passed.
The fundraiser also featured an auction and was catered by Field to Table.
Through the generosity of guests and donors, more than $75,000 was raised to help support uninsured or underinsured patients and Wilshire’s Music and Bereavement programs.
