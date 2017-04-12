The Monday Club awards students in annual fine arts competition

SLO County
The Monday Club held its 56th Annual Fine Arts Awards competition, hosting high school students throughout the county.
Students were judged in two categories: music and visual arts. Prizes for first, second and third place were $1,500, $1,000 and $500, respectively
The first-place winner in the music category is Daniel Ha, a pianist from Arroyo Grande High School, followed by second-place winner Megan Pollon on violin, who is homeschooled, and third-place winner Andrew Davies on cello also from Arroyo Grande High.
In the visual arts category, Trevor Howell from Atascadero High School won first place followed by second-place winner Abigail Smith from Templeton High School and third-place winner Meghan Fox from Mission College Preparatory.
According to the club, it has given more than 200 fine arts awards since the tradition began 56 years ago.
▪ ▪ ▪
Tolosa Children’s Dental Center participated in the national campaign America’s ToothFairy Smile Drive — which is similar to a canned-food drive — to collect toothbrushes, toothpaste and other oral hygiene products for children and youth in need.
Local collection partners collected more than 1,200 individual items that will be distributed throughout the county.
The dental center is supported by Partnership for the Children of San Luis Obispo County.
For more information, call 805-464-3254 or visit www.tolosachildrensdental.org.
