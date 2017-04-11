SLO Noontime Kiwanis donates $650 to school reading program

San Luis Obispo
The San Luis Obispo Noontime Kiwanis Club recently donated $650 to the SLO Friends of the Library/American Association of University Women In-School Reading Program.
The donation will be used to purchase books and book bags for all students in classes participating in the program, with the added bonus of taking them home at the end of the school year.
The program provides volunteers who read with individual students at Hawthorne and C. L. Smith elementary schools.
SLO County
ARTS Obispo recently announced the winning essays for the 2017 Ingrid Reti Literary Award.
“Echoes of Armenia” by San Luis Obispo writer Ann Neuman was awarded first place with an essay about her heritage and a trip to her family’s homeland.
Judith Bernstein of Arroyo Grande won second place for “We Shall Overcome: Growing Up in the Civil Rights Era,” an essay about her experiences in that period of American history.
Gloria Wilson of Paso Robles took third place for “We Danced with Rattlesnake,” her family’s story of a rattlesnake from the past and how it intertwined with her life.
The award is named for Ingrid Reti, in honor of her work mentoring county writers.
To read the winning entries, visit www.artsobispo.org/ingrid-reti-literary-award.
