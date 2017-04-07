CASA of SLO County swears in 7 new officers

SLO County
Six new volunteers and one new staff member recently became sworn officers for Court Appointed Special Advocates of San Luis Obispo County.
Juvenile Court Judge Linda Hurst performed the swearing-in ceremony for the new officers of the court.
CASA provided 30 hours of training — 15 of which were done online — and conducted thorough screening and background checks.
The volunteers will be assigned to a child or sibling group under the juvenile court’s jurisdiction due to abuse, neglect or abandonment.
For more information, visit www.slocasa.org.
San Luis Obispo
Marketing and public relations agency Verdin recently won three Silver Awards at the 2017 Coastal California American Advertising Awards competition for the three advertising campaigns that they submitted.
Verdin was honored for the following campaigns:
“101 Road Trip,” a contest for Visit Atascadero; “A Better Route,” an integrated advertising campaign for Community West Bank; and “The Whole Point,” an integrated advertising campaign for Ventura County Coast.
For more information, visit www.verdinmarketing.com.
Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Good News is published Wednesdays through Saturdays. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7902; fax: 805-781-7905.
Comments