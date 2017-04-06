Pismo Beach Cities Lions Club awards scholarships to Arroyo Grande and Lopez High students

Pismo Beach
The Pismo Beach Cities Lions Club awarded scholarships worth $500 each to four Arroyo Grande High School students and one Lopez High School student.
From Lopez High School, Livia Morales-Caspar received the Shelby Ford Entrepreneurship Scholarship. From Arroyo Grande High School, Alaiza-Mae Tiongson received the Joe Rose Business Scholarship; Brendan Foster received the David Zardeneta Public Safety Scholarship; Krista Knudsen received the Pismo Beach Cities Lions Legacy Scholarship; and Tyler Caneto received the Joe Rose Music Scholarship.
Morro Bay
Pacific Wildlife Care was honored with a proclamation by the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors to celebrate 30 years of dedicated wildlife rehabilitation.
As the only wildlife rehabilitation organization in the county, it serves an area that encompasses more than 3,125 square miles of diverse habitats and 100 miles of coastline, according to the proclamation.
The proclamation thanked the organization for its “outstanding work to give our native wildlife a second chance to be returned to their natural habitat to bless our world, to inspire the citizens of our county.”
