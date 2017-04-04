Good News: Wells Fargo Foundation donates $187,200 to SLO nonprofits

SLO County
As part of its philanthropic strategies, the Wells Fargo Foundation and its banks recently announced that $187,200 has been contributed to nonprofit organizations in San Luis Obispo County.
Some of the funds went to the Cal Poly Foundation ($15,000), Mission Community Services Corporation ($45,000), People’s Self Help Housing ($35,000), Spokes ($10,000) and the Food Bank Coalition of SLO County ($10,000), to name a few.
In addition, Wells Fargo bank employees contributed $14,686 of their personal funds to local causes and volunteered 722 hours of service to the community, according to a news release from the bank.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of San Luis Obispo County was recently presented with a donation of $1,060 from the SLO Guild Hall.
The funds were raised at a charity pancake breakfast that the guild hosted for the organization.
CASA plans to use the money for ongoing recruitment, screening, training and supervision of volunteers.
CASA volunteers advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children.
