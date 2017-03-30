SLO County scoutmasters receive award of merit from Boy Scouts

SLO County
Scoutmasters Nate Maas and Jarrett Prichard are recent recipients of the district award of merit from the Camino Real District of the Boy Scouts of America.
The award is given in recognition of volunteers who have provided outstanding service to youths in the Boy Scout organization.
The Camino Real District provides trained leaders for Cub packs, Scout troops and Explorer posts in the San Luis Obispo and Five Cities area of San Luis Obispo County.
For more information, call 805-461-4018 or visit www.lpcbsa.org.
Arroyo Grande
Volunteers from St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Arroyo Grande recently assembled hygiene bags for the homeless and gave them to the Community Health Center in Oceano for distribution.
The church assembled 122 bags filled with toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, shampoo, razors and washcloths.
An additional 20 bags that contained donations of new underwear were donated to the 5 Cities Homeless Coalition.
Since its inception a few years ago, church members have assembled a total of 3,929 bags, according to an email from the church.
