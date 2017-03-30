Good News: Paso Robles Art Association awards scholarships to high school students

Paso Robles
The Paso Robles Art Association, in partnership with the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District, has awarded scholarships and mentoring to students in the visual and performing arts program.
Offered to both AP art students and studio art students at Paso Robles High School, the scholarships provide students with valuable experience in entering juried shows. It also includes a student membership in the association and waives fees for most exhibitions.
The scholarships, called the PRAA Edith Iwata Scholarship to Benefit Talented High School Students, was named for Iwata, a PRAA member who bequeathed funds to provide for art scholarships.
For more information, visit www.pasoroblesartassociation.org.
Central Coast
The Central Coast chapter of the Porsche Club of America recently donated $772 to the Women’s Shelter Program of San Luis Obispo County.
The funds were raised from the club’s Gathering of Friends Concours that was recently held at Laguna Lake Park.
The proceeds will be used to provide emergency housing, advocacy and counseling services for women and children living at the shelter.
