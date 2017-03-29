Good News: San Luis Obispo Rotary clubs make ready-to-cook meals for families in need

San Luis Obispo
In an effort to help end world hunger, the three Rotary clubs of San Luis Obispo recently hosted a Rise Against Hunger event, teaming up with nearly 60 Rotarians, families and friends to assemble and package ready-to-cook meals.
The volunteers packed and prepared for shipping 17,064 meals, which will be sent to schoolchildren in impoverished areas in Southeast Asia.
Cal Poly Rotaract students also hosted their own Rise Against Hunger event on campus, packaging 10,000 meals and bringing the total to more than 27,000 meals made by San Luis Obispo Rotary clubs and volunteers during the two weekend events.
According to the Rise Against Hunger website, it “is an international hunger relief organization that distributes food and life-changing aid to the world’s most vulnerable.”
▪ ▪ ▪
The Women’s March San Luis Obispo organizers recently donated $10,000 to RISE San Luis Obispo County, which was raised on International Women’s Day.
RISE is a nonprofit organization that provides programs, services and resources to victims of intimate partner violence and sexual assault/abuse and their families.
“This work aligns with WMSLO’s belief that women deserve to live full and healthy lives, free of all forms of violence, ” said Dawn Addis, WMSLO co-founder.
“We are overwhelmed by the amazing generosity of everyone involved with the Women’s March, said Jennifer Adams, executive director of RISE.
