Good News: The Village at Sydney Creek donates to Woods Humane Society

0:29 Final section of Big Sur's Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge comes tumbling down Pause

0:34 SLOStringer killed in Hwy. 101 car crash near Cuesta Grade

1:02 View from the air: The Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge demolition on Highway 1 in Big Sur

0:42 Big Sur's Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge plummets into ravine during demolition

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek

1:42 Central Coast Cyber Forensic Lab offers a new crime-fighting tool in a digital world

0:47 SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon discusses what "Activism 101" is all about "

0:33 Watch this Ford F-250 pull a stuck big rig off Oceano Dunes