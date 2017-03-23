Good News: The Village at Sydney Creek donates to Woods Humane Society

San Luis Obispo
Residents of The Village at Sydney Creek’s memory care community recently presented Woods Humane Society with a donation of $300 to support the homeless animals living at the shelter.
The funds were raised by the sale of hand-crafted items sold at the Sydney Creek Boutique, a gift store located at the senior facility.
Woods was selected as the recipient because of the special relationship the residents have with the dogs that visit them each week.
“The joy these animals bring to our residents is amazing,” said Anne-Marie Browder, life enrichment leader. “And we believe the dogs get the same amount of love and joy right back,” she said.
Morro Bay
The Morro Bay Chapter of the American Association of University Women awarded $100 each to three Morro Bay High School ninth-graders, who won the AAUW’s Women’s History Month essay contest.
Sage Hanft won for her essay about poet, memoirist and civil rights activist, Maya Angelou; Maia Burton profiled mathematician Katherine Johnson, who was portrayed in the movie “Hidden Figures”; and Mitchell Neumann, who chose Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the Jamaican Olympic track and field gold medalist, for his subject.
The contest was coordinated by Mary Jo DiSio for AAUW and Morro Bay High School English teacher Danny Fahy.
The awards were funded from proceeds raised at the annual Morro Bay AAUW Garden Tour.
