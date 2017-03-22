Good News: Three women added to SLO County Women’s Wall of Fame

SLO County
Three San Luis Obispo County women were recently named to the San Luis County Women’s Wall of Fame at a luncheon held in their honor at the Madonna Inn.
The awards honor inspiring women who have made a positive impact on their communities.
There were 15 total nominees for the awards.
Eloisa Medina and Jill Bolster-White, both of San Luis Obispo, and Shirley Summers of Atascadero will be added to the Women’s Wall of Fame in the County Government Center.
Attendees of the luncheon included county Supervisors Bruce Gibson and Lynn Compton; Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin, Rep. Salud Carbajal and keynote speaker Elmy Bermejo, who served as the regional representative for the Secretary of Labor in the Barack Obama administration.
The luncheon was sponsored by the San Luis Obispo County Commission on the Status of Women in collaboration with the South Bay Women’s Network and was organized by commissioners Christine Noffz and Julie Jones.
Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Good News is published Wednesdays through Saturdays. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7902; fax: 805-781-7905.
Comments