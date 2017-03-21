Good News about SLO Beautification Awards and Cal Poly dairy science students

San Luis Obispo
The SLO Downtown Association recently held its 28th annual Beautification Awards Social to honor downtown businesses that made physical or aesthetic improvements in 2016.
Awards were given in the new construction, tenant improvements, merchandising and maintenance categories, as well as several special awards.
Top honors include the Mayor’s Award, which went to Cal Poly Lofts; the Chairperson’s Award, which was given to SLO HotHouse; and the Executive Director’s Award, which was given to Monterey Street/Chinatown.
For a full list of award winners, visit http://bit.ly/2mpTeaK.
Cal Poly
Three Cal Poly senior dairy science majors received first place honors at the Western Regional Dairy Challenge competition in Twin Falls, Idaho.
During the three-day competition, participants were teamed with other university students and judged on all aspects of a working dairy, including facilities, nutrition, financial, reproduction and animal health.
Camryn Spencer of Arroyo Grande, Marilyn Van Beek of San Luis Obispo and Frankie Gambonini of Petaluma took first-place honors.
A Cal Poly team will travel to Visalia on March 30 to compete in the National Dairy Challenge.
