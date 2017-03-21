Community

March 21, 2017 4:59 AM

Death notices for Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Tribune staff

ARBULU — Connie Arbulu, 55, of Grover Beach died March 13, 2017. Arrangements by Marshall-Spoo Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.

BROOKS — David Brooks, 75, of Avila Beach died March 19, 2017. Arrangements by Reis Family Mortuary of San Luis Obispo.

CARRILLO — Esteban Nunez Carrillo, 92, of Paso Robles died March 16, 2017. Arrangements by Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home of Paso Robles.

CLARK — Helen Laveda Clark, 79, of Templeton died March 17, 2017. Arrangements by Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home of Paso Robles.

HAMILTON — Samuel Hamilton, 88, of Nipomo died March 17, 2017. Arrangements by Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary of Santa Maria.

KNOX — Laura Knox, 90, of Shell Beach died March 11, 2017. Arrangements by Marshall-Spoo Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.

PETERSEN — A. Lucile Petersen, 90, of Goleta, Calif., died March 17, 2017. Arrangements by Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary of Santa Maria.

STALNAKER — Joan Stalnaker, 85, of San Luis Obispo died March 20, 2017. Arrangements by Reis Family Mortuary of San Luis Obispo.

TABUCHI — Rose Haruko Tabuchi, 98, of Paso Robles and Orange, Calif. died March 19, 2017. Arrangements by Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home of Paso Robles.

YECNY — Christine Yecny, 69, of San Luis Obispo died March 19, 2017. Arrangements by Reis Family Mortuary of San Luis Obispo.

ZINN — Barbara Lonnie Zinn, 78, of Paso Robles died March 17, 2017. Arrangements by Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home of Paso Robles.

