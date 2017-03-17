Good News about the Surfing for Hope Foundation and Paso Robles Police Department

SLO County
Thanks to help and support from the community, the Surfing for Hope Foundation fifth annual surf contest and Cancer Resource Fair raised $33,000 to benefit organizations that provide services for cancer patients.
Proceeds from the event were distributed to Jack’s Helping Hand, $2,000; Arroyo Grande Hospital Cancer Support, $2,000; Hearst Cancer Resource Center, $27,000; and the Mission Hope Center, $2,000.
Paso Robles
Officers, dispatchers and community service officers at the Paso Robles Police Department recently spent time with students at Kermit King Elementary School.
At the invitation of kindergarten teacher Emma Marziello, officers read to the students and answered questions about the police department and what they do.
“I want the students to learn how police officers help out the community and fight crime. I want them to know that police officers are good, that they shouldn’t be afraid of them, and should be respected,” said Marziello.
The event was part of the department’s Police and Community Together program and philosophy.
