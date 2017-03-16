Good News about CASA and the Rotary Club of Paso Robles Sunrise

SLO County
Zeta Theta Chapter members of Kappa Alpha Theta (KAT) at Cal Poly recently raised $4,800 in donations to CASA of San Luis Obispo County at its annual Burritos for CASA event during Cal Poly’s homecoming weekend.
In 1989, the fraternity adopted CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) as its national philanthropy, said Cathy Orton, CASA’s resource development director. The chapter members also lend their support by interning, hosting events or assisting with fundraisers for CASA.
For information, call 805-541-6542, or visit www.slocasa.org.
Paso Robles
The Rotary Club of Paso Robles Sunrise recently donated $1,000 to the EOD Warrior Foundation.
The foundation gives support to veterans, active-duty military and their families in the EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) technician community by providing financial assistance, therapeutic healing retreats and a scholarship program, among other services.
EOD technicians are highly trained military members responsible for disarming, rendering safe and disposing of bombs.
Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7902; fax: 805-781-7905.
Comments