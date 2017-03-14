Good News about the SLO Bicycle Club and Sandy Dunn

SLO County
A $15,000 donation has been given by the San Luis Obispo Bicycle Club to Bike SLO County, an organization that works to improve quality of life through “bicycle advocacy, education and inspiration,” according to its website.
The SLOBC’s donation was made possible through proceeds from the club’s signature bicycle rides: the Wildflower Century in April and the Lighthouse Century in September.
The events also make it possible for the club to donate $70,000 annually to bike advocacy and education groups, youth recreational programs and community organizations that help support the rides.
Sandy Dunn has been elected to The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County’s board of directors.
The Avila Beach resident has served on many community organizations, including the chambers of commerce for Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles Rotary, Women’s Shelter Program of SLO County, SLO Symphony and French Hospital Medical Center, to name a few.
Dunn is the recipient of several community awards, including the SLO Symphony’s 2011 Symphony Honors award; the California Symphony VIP Award; the Barbara George Philanthropy Award in 2009; and, along with her husband, John Dunn, the Louis Tedone Humanitarian Award in 2013.
