Good News Paso Robles High School student athletes

Paso Robles
The Paso Robles Lions Club recently honored Paso Robles High School student-athletes at its Sportsmanship Awards dinner.
The students, who were nominated by their peers, were cited for their leadership skills and good sportsmanship on their respective athletic teams.
The following student athletes were honored:
Boy’s basketball: Sulial Ngiraitpang, varsity; Ryan Gustafson, JV; Zane Warren and Jerahmy Kelley, frosh.
Girl’s basketball; Becca Stroud, varsity; Nancy Torres, JV; and Sophie Prieto, frosh.
Boy’s soccer: Victor Rodriguez , varsity; Marcus Rodriguez-Stemper, JV; Girgonio Gonzalez, frosh.
Girl’s soccer Yahaira Garcia, varsity; Ysabel Wulfing, JV; and Jamie Throop, frosh.
Wrestling: John Cavral, varsity; and Luis Villalobos, JV.
Girl’s water polo: Marina Smeltzer, varsity; and Emmaline Voorheis, JV.
Winter cheer: Stephanie Cashmore, varsity; and Diandra Wong, JV.
