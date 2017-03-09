Good News about Del Mar Elementary students and county graduates

1:07 Tree falling on car during fierce storm caught on camera in Morro Bay Pause

0:59 SLO County supervisors get into heated exchange over parks funding

2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay

1:49 Javier Cerritos de los Santos del Consulado de México en Oxnard habla sobre asuntos migratorios

0:45 Crews remove downed trees at Morro Bay State Park after storms

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

1:51 How loss of oak trees could lead to 'the end of our way of life'

3:07 Watch San Luis Obispo's award-winning tourism video