Good News about Del Mar Elementary students and county graduates

Morro Bay
The Four-Way Test essay contest sponsored by the Morro Bay Rotary Club was recently held at a membership meeting at the Morro Bay Golf Course.
Two fifth-grade classes from Del Mar Elementary School participated in the competition by writing essays on the four principals of Rotary.
Kathleen Yerkes won third place and $25; Krupa Patel won second place and $50; and Erica Siegmund won first place and $100.
SLO County
Four county residents recently graduated from Western Governors University, a nonprofit online university in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The graduates include: Dena Greene of Atascadero, bachelor’s degree in nursing; Lynn Nordhus of Los Osos, master’s degree in nursing education; Julie Uetz Berger of Morro Bay, master’s degree in nursing leadership and management; and Dallas Dawson of San Luis Obispo, master’s degree in health care management.
