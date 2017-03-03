Good News about Bay Osos Kiwanis and Golden State Classic Car Club

Paso Robles
The annual Classic Car Show and Friday Night Cruise along Spring Street in Paso Robles raised $10,000 for 14 community organizations.
The Labor Day weekend event is presented by the Golden State Classic Car Club, which each year makes a donation to charitable organizations, schools and service clubs. This year’s donations were given to: Adult Day Center, Paso Robles; Hospice SLO County; Loaves & Fishes; Meals That Connect; Paso Robles Pioneer Museum; Ride-On Transportation; RISE women’s shelter; Veterans of Foreign Wars/American Legion Post 50; Flamson Middle School PTA; Georgia Brown Elementary School Boosters/PTA; Optimist Club of Paso Robles; Paso Robles Boy Scout Troop No. 60; Paso Robles Community Volunteer Patrol Program; and Paso Robles High School cheerleaders.
