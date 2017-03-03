Community

March 3, 2017 8:40 PM

Good News about Bay Osos Kiwanis and Golden State Classic Car Club

Tribune staff

Paso Robles

The annual Classic Car Show and Friday Night Cruise along Spring Street in Paso Robles raised $10,000 for 14 community organizations.

The Labor Day weekend event is presented by the Golden State Classic Car Club, which each year makes a donation to charitable organizations, schools and service clubs. This year’s donations were given to: Adult Day Center, Paso Robles; Hospice SLO County; Loaves & Fishes; Meals That Connect; Paso Robles Pioneer Museum; Ride-On Transportation; RISE women’s shelter; Veterans of Foreign Wars/American Legion Post 50; Flamson Middle School PTA; Georgia Brown Elementary School Boosters/PTA; Optimist Club of Paso Robles; Paso Robles Boy Scout Troop No. 60; Paso Robles Community Volunteer Patrol Program; and Paso Robles High School cheerleaders.

