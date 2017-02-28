Good News about Browder Painting Company and RISE

SLO County
Nonprofit organization RISE is the beneficiary of $8,800 worth of labor and paint supplies from Browder Painting Co. in San Luis Obispo.
As part of the company’s new Giving Thanks by Giving campaign, clients are asked to nominate local charities or families in need to receive painting services.
“We hope that through this donation, RISE can help their clients feel more comfortable and secure as they walk in. Creating the best setting possible for RISE to provide its comprehensive programs is a great way for us to give thanks back to the community we enjoy living in,” said Ryan Browder, president of Browder Painting Co.
RISE provides treatment services and support for survivors of sexual and intimate partner violence.
