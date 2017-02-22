Good News about Sadie Griffith and Friends of 40 Prado

South County
Pismo Beach Cities Lions Club member Sadie Griffith recently raised $400 for the Mustang Heritage Foundation.
The funds were raised mostly through club donations and Griffith wanted the donation to be sent in the club’s name.
The foundation is a nonprofit organization with a mission to facilitate adoptions of American Mustangs and burros being held in the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s off-range corrals.
According to the foundation, in 2007, the Extreme Mustang Makeover event and Trainer Incentive Program were created to help showcase the talents and trainability of mustangs, leading to more than 7,500 adoptions.
For more information, visit www.mustangheritagefoundation.org.
San Luis Obispo
The Directed Giving Campaign Committee, which consists of the city of San Luis Obispo, United Way of SLO County and the SLO Downtown Association, has donated $3,500 to the Friends of 40 Prado.
The donation was made possible through the committee’s Make Change Count parking meter program, which is in its third year of raising funds to support homeless services.
Community members can donate at seven different giving stations by parking at the designated meters.
For more information, call 805-541-1234.
