Good News about AVID students at Paso Robles High School and Miner’s Ace Hardware

Paso Robles
Over 50 students in the AVID college readiness program at Paso Robles High School recently refurbished used eyeglasses for I CARE International, an organization dedicated to improving quality of life by providing better vision to those in need.
Thanks to their efforts, people in need in Nepal, Ghana, Haiti, Peru, Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras have been provided with free eye clinics, glasses and vision care.
The glasses were donated by community members and Lions-In-Sight, a program of Lions Club International.
Atascadero
Fifteen cubic yards of garden soil was recently donated by Miner’s Ace Hardware to One Cool Earth, which will be used in San Gabriel Elementary School’s classroom garden in Atascadero.
One Cool Earth is a nonprofit organization with a mission to create school gardens that provide students with hands-on outdoor experiences and nutritional education to develop healthy eating habits.
For more information about volunteering or donating, email Miranda Beal at miranda@onecoolearth.org or visit www.onecoolearth.org.
Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Good News is published Wednesdays through Saturdays. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7902; fax: 805-781-7905.
Comments