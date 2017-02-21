Death notices for Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017

To read today’s obituaries, go to www.sanluisobispo.com/obituaries/.
BECK-RICHARDSON — Diane Beck-Richardson, 58, of Cambria died February 15, 2017. Arrangements by Reis Family Mortuary of San Luis Obispo.
BORBA — John Borba, 88, of San Luis Obispo died February 16, 2017. Arrangements by Reis Family Mortuary of San Luis Obispo.
CABRERA — Francisco M. Cabrera, 68, of Santa Maria died February 17, 2017. Arrangements by Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary of Santa Maria.
EAZOR — Katherine Easor, 65, of San Luis Obispo died February 18, 2017. Arrangements by Reis Family Mortuary of San Luis Obispo.
EDENS — Richard E. Edens, 78, of Santa Maria died February 17, 2017. Arrangements by Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary of Santa Maria.
MASTRI — Fred Mastri, 82, of San Luis Obispo died February 18, 2017. Arrangements by Reis Family Mortuary of San Luis Obispo.
NAJERA — Ramona Najera, 53, of Atascadero, died February 18, 2017. Arrangements by Reis Family Mortuary of San Luis Obispo.
ROBERTS — Edward Roberts, 90, of Arroyo Grande died February 18, 2017. Arrangements by Lady Family Mortuary of Arroyo Grande.
SIMMS — Barton Simms, 62 of San Luis Obispo died February 15, 2017. Arrangements by Reis Family Mortuary of San Luis Obispo.
STEWART — April Stewart, 50 of Oceano died February 18, 2017. Arrangements by Reis Family Mortuary of San Luis Obispo.
TAYS — George Tays, 76, of Morro Bay died February 19, 2017. Arrangements by Reis Family Mortuary of San Luis Obispo.
TIRA — Ludinila Tira, 88, of Arroyo Grande died February 16, 2017. Arrangements by Lady Family Mortuary of Arroyo Grande.
WAKE — Donald Wake, 68, of Cambria died February 19, 2017. Arrangements by Reis Family Mortuary of San Luis Obispo.
WATSON — Geraldine "Jerri" Watson, 93, of Santa Maria died February 14, 2017. Arrangements by Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary of Santa Maria.
