Good News about Central Coast Funds for Children and Assistance League

SLO County
Assistance League of San Luis Obispo County recently received a $2,500 grant from Central Coast Funds for Children to purchase school-appropriate clothing for needy students through the organization’s Operation School Bell program.
Through grants from organizations, ongoing fundraising activities, donations and its thrift store, the league has been able to clothe more than 1,600 students this school year, and since 1995 has provided school clothing to more than 23,000 disadvantaged students in the community, according to a news release from the organization.
For more information about the organizations, visit www.alslocounty.org and/or www.centralcoastfundsforchildren.org.
