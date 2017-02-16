Good News about the League of Women Voters and Morro Bay AAUW

SLO County
The League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo County has received a national grant for a high school voter registration project. The grant was given by the League of Women Voters of the United States Education Fund.
As part of the 2017 Youth Voter Registration project, the league will register eligible voters at high schools, community colleges and alternative/vocational schools throughout the county.
League board member and former SLO County Clerk-Recorder Julie Rodewald will head the project.
According to an email from the league, in the 2016 election only 40 percent of eligible 18-and 19-year-olds were registered to vote in the county.
“Our aim is to increase that number by working with principals and teachers in the schools to register voters and educate young people on the voting process,” said Rodewald.
The voter registration project will run from March through May.
For more information, phone 805-782-4040, email info@lwvslo.org or visit www.lwvslo.org.
Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Good News is published Wednesdays through Saturdays. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7902; fax: 805-781-7905.
Comments