Good News about California Men’s Colony inmates

San Luis Obispo
A group of California Men’s Colony inmates recently held a fundraiser and selected Jack’s Helping Hand as the recipient of the $2,000 they raised.
The inmates work in the California Prison Industry Authority, a self-supporting business that provides training to prepare inmates for jobs after release.
“JHH was their absolute first choice,” prison authority manager Frank Shaw said. “Once they learned what the organization does and how it came about, they were very enthusiastic and they all voted for it.”
Jack’s Helping Hand supports families of children with cancer and special needs.
“We are grateful for these people’s hard work and generosity,” said Karen Borges, the organization’s executive director. “I saw in person the genuine heart behind the fundraiser. Plus, it was incredible to see firsthand the training they are receiving that is working to reduce recidivism rates.”
