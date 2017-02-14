Good News about CAPSLO and Kids’ Cancer Research Foundation

San Luis Obispo
The 22nd annual San Luis Obispo County Band benefit concert for the homeless shelter was held recently at Mount Carmel Lutheran Church.
Thanks to donations from concertgoers, Thrivent Financial, SLO County Band and Mount Carmel Lutheran Church, $2,250 was raised for the Community Action Partnership of SLO County to benefit homeless services.
▪ ▪ ▪
San Luis Obispo-based Kids’ Cancer Research Foundation has announced that it has received the second of two $50,000 grants from the biotechnology corporation Genentech, Inc.
The foundation is dedicated to funding research that will lead to finding new treatments and a cure for neuroblastoma, a pediatric cancer.
In addition, the foundation provides support and information to families who are seeking treatment options.
“It’s a true honor to receive support like this from Genentech, a leader in cancer research. It confirms we’re headed in the right direction,” said Frank Kalman, executive director of the foundation.
Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Good News is published Wednesdays through Saturdays. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7902; fax: 805-781-7905.
Comments