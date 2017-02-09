Good News for The Land Conservancy and Community Foundation of Estero Bay

Pismo Beach
As a result of patron donations from Karmic Pizza Thursdays at The Cliffs Resort in Pismo Beach, the restaurant was able to donate $479 to the The Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County for the Pismo Preserve.
In addition to patron donations during the free pizza and pasta offering, the restaurant also donates 50 cents from every happy hour drink served, which goes to a local charity on a quarterly basis.
Morro Bay
A grant of $3,000 was recently given to the Community Foundation of Estero Bay by Central Coast Funds for Children.
The grant will enable the foundation to provide financial assistance for children in Cayucos, Morro Bay and Los Osos to participate in organized sports and recreational programs — children who otherwise would not be able to do so because of program costs.
“The foundation believes every child deserves the opportunity to participate in organized sports and recreation programs. Such participation builds healthy bodies and develops essential life values,” foundation President Ron Reisner said. “With the help of the Central Coast Funds for Children, children are becoming healthier and happier citizens of tomorrow.”
